La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LZB traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 1,063,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,260 shares of company stock worth $5,011,026 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

