Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTNC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,295,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,209,516. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
Labor Smart Company Profile
