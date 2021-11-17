Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTNC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,295,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,209,516. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.