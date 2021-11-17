Laboratory Co. of America Holdings to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $16.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $18.27 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

LH opened at $288.37 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $195.39 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

