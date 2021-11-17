Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.