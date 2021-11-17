Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,263,000 after acquiring an additional 306,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

