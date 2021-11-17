Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $167.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

