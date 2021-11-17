Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

