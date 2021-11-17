Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 307 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $612.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

