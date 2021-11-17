Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Landos Biopharma stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landos Biopharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 382.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
See Also: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.