Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landos Biopharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 382.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

