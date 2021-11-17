Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on LABP. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.