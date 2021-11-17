Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Down 6.2%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.76. 3,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

