Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Down 6.2%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.76. 3,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
