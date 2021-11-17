Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $71.07, but opened at $69.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 7,095 shares.

Specifically, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.