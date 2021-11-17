Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Latch has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Latch by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Latch by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Latch by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.