Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Down 68.0% in October

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the October 14th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

LGAC stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,859. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

