Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter worth about $3,326,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 122.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

LAZY opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $634,588.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,422 shares of company stock worth $6,588,889. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

