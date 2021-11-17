Leap Therapeutics’ (LPTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.
LPTX stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.30.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,025,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,261,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
