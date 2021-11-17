Leap Therapeutics’ (LPTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

LPTX stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,025,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,261,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

