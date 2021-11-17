Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%.
NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 724,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of -0.11.
LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.