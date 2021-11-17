Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%.

NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 724,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.