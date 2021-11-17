Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a growth of 2,083.0% from the October 14th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

