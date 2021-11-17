Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.97. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 25,473 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$232.78 million and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.81.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

