LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

LPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

LG Display stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LG Display will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 355.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

