Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GEM opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Gemfields Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of £160.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

