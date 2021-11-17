Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director David L. Rogers Sells 25,000 Shares

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LSI opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Life Storage by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,014 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

