LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

MSIXF opened at $25.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. LifeWorks has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.