LINKA (LINKA) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $5,076.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00224626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

