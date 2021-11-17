Lisa Anne Michaels Sells 1,568 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.