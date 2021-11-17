Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Issues Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports.

NYSE LAC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 81,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,622. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 50.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 49.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

