Loi Nguyen Sells 872 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,141,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,381. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,069.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 287.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $9,595,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 121.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

