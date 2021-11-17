Loki Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,233.48 or 0.07026054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.11 or 0.00378580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.85 or 0.00977286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00084358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.60 or 0.00399314 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00269071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005202 BTC.

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

