Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,530.06 or 1.00025731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.19 or 0.06939156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.