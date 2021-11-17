LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JMOM opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.