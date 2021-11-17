LPL Financial LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

