LPL Financial LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MVBF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

MVBF opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $504.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.90.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

