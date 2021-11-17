LPL Financial LLC Has $383,000 Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

