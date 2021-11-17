LPL Financial LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quotient by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quotient by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 545,157 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Quotient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Quotient in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $215.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

