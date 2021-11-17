LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,594 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

