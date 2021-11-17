LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,247 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Boston Partners grew its position in TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in TEGNA by 1,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after buying an additional 708,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 824,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

