LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,880,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $776.02 million, a PE ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $71,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $318,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $701,033. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

