LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. 257,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

