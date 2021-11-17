Lucy Tilley Purchases 22 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, for a total transaction of £291.50 ($380.85).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £294.80 ($385.16).

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,333.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,289.25. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The stock has a market cap of £718.27 million and a P/E ratio of 45.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

