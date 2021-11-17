Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $76,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.60.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $477.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

