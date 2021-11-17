Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 4,669,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,833.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

