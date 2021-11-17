Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUMIF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Luminex Resources has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.
About Luminex Resources
