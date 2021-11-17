Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUMIF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Luminex Resources has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

