LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $656.32

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €656.32 ($772.14) and traded as high as €724.30 ($852.12). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €720.80 ($848.00), with a volume of 433,662 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($923.53) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €709.83 ($835.10).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €657.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €656.99.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

