MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MacroGenics worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 44.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 744.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 393,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 347,220 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

