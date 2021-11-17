Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $219.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.50.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average is $178.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,719.12 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

