MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.31. 432,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,920. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 333.55.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.