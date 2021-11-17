MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.
Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.31. 432,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,920. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 333.55.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.