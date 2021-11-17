Maker (MKR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.08 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $163.08 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,802.97 or 0.04614996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00227108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 990,981 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

