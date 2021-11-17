Man Group plc Cuts Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 29.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 58.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $65,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817 over the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.79.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.