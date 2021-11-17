Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

