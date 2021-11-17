Man Group plc Has $2.12 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 181.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,249,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $360.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.26.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,174 shares of company stock worth $18,258,708 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

